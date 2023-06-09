GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $319,712,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

