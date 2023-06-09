GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 894 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.