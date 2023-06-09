GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,682,000 after buying an additional 233,302 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $270.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $273.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

