Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.