Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

