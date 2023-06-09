Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Position Boosted by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.