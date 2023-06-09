Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

Golden Agri-Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6848 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.53. Golden Agri-Resources’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.