Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.57. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 241 shares.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $814.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

