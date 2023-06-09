GSK (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,730 ($21.51) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.03) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.56).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,375.20 ($17.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,446.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,437.11. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,137.61%.

In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,712.08). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.39) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,522.87). Also, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.56) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,712.08). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

