Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,303,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

