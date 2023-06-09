Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.53. 131,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

