Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $479,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 376,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $9,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $5,707,141. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. 59,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

