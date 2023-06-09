Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.59.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

