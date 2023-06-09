Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $804,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Price Performance

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Block stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,912,686. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.