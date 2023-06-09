Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $849,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,467. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

