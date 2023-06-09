Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 1,832 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.76. 164,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $535.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.