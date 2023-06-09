Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,386 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

MU traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. 4,681,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,560,762. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.