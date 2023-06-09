HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($4.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($5.19). The consensus estimate for Arcadia Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($14.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.92) EPS.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($6.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 245.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of RKDA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

