HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 914.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.