HC Wainwright Raises Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $82.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of LEGN opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

