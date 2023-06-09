Headinvest LLC Buys 353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. 988,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

