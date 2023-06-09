Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 931 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 192,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

