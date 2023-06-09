Headinvest LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.34. 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,316. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

