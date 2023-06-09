Headinvest LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

