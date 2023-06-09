Headinvest LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PACCAR by 109.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after acquiring an additional 952,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.