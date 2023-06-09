Headinvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,981. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2931 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

