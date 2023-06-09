Headinvest LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 504,028 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

