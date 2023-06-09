Headinvest LLC Sells 447 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.
Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
