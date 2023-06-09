HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Mark H. Hildebrandt Buys 781 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.65. 12,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

