Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Buys $72,180.00 in Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hibbett Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $472.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

