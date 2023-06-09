Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1,632.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,920 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 420,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,030. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

