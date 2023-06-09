Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 357,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 143,028 shares.The stock last traded at $18.26 and had previously closed at $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

See Also

