Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. 650,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,664. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.