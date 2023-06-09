HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,632,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 813,394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.88% of HP worth $231,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,912,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

