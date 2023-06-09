H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 957.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRB stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

