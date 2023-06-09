Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2,435.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.51. 274,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,353. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

