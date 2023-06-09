Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $2,304.65

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $27,093.38 or 1.01890551 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $243.01 million and $2,304.65 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

