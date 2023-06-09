Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HY opened at $53.74 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $922.18 million, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

