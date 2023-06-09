IndiGG (INDI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,202.37

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $12,202.37 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

