Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,011.62 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.60.

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

