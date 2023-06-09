Insider Buying: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Buys $69,024.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.