Insider Buying: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Buys $69,024.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

