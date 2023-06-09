Insider Buying: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Buys $69,024.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of CSTL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
