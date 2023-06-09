Insider Buying: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,495,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

