Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.37 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of A$123,700.00 ($81,920.53).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.76 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of A$127,640.00 ($84,529.80).

On Friday, June 2nd, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,950.00 ($82,748.34).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.35 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,520.00 ($81,801.32).

On Monday, May 29th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.29 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,940.00 ($81,417.22).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

About Eagers Automotive

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

