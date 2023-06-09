Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) CEO Acquires $18,410.08 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) CEO Jason W. Reese bought 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $18,410.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,035,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,553,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 22.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the first quarter valued at $2,465,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

