Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $29,900.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,384,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,704,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sang Young Lee acquired 900 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,555.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $13,540.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,353 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,824.30.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

