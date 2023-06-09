Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells 295,891 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $5,331,955.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00.

ACVA opened at $18.26 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

