Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $20,503.58 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $20,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,963,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,436,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Blink Charging Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $6.67 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
