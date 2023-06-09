Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $20,503.58 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $20,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,963,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,436,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $6.67 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

