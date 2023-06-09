Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 239 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $2,093.64.

On Friday, May 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 193 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,694.54.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 176 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,798.72.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

CGEM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $511.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.09. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.