Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $1,248,385.74 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $72.83 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

