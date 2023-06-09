Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Insider Sells 5,882 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

